After dry stretch, chances for afternoon thunderstorms return

DENVER -- There will be dense smoke at times Tuesday across the Front Range.

There will also be a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs temperatures about 84 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 75 to 85 degrees.

Smoky skies continue for the rest of this week across Colorado. There will be 10 percent to 20 percent chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

A low pressure system moves across Colorado on Saturday with a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Plains.

That higher chance continues on Sunday and drops high temperatures to the 70s and 80s.

It will then be drier on Monday.

