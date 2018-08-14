Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 2 is proud to partner with the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association for the 3rd annual CycleNation Denver.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) are encouraging people to use cycling to help get brain and heart healthy and fundraise for cardiovascular diseases by participating in the 3rd annual CycleNation Denver, a relay-style stationary cycling event on September 8 at the Tivoli Quad on the Metropolitan State University campus. CycleNation is a movement with a variety of high-energy cycling events to raise funds for the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. CycleNation is an active movement empowering people to get brain and heart healthy through cycling, while raising funds to continue vital community activations and support research to eradicate stroke. During CycleNation Denver, teams of up to eight individuals work together to keep their team’s bike spinning relay-style for two hours while enjoying music, encouragement from cycling instructors and inspiring heart and stroke mission moments from the AHA/ASA. The event will also include a block party with a variety of vendors, family-friendly activities, games, refreshments and more. There is no registration fee for CycleNation, but there is a minimum fundraising goal of $1,000 per bike that teams can raise together. Funds raised at the event will help the AHA fund life-saving research that can lead to better treatment and longer lives for millions of Americans. Channel 2’s Joana Canals and Erika Gonzalez will be emceeing the first shift of the event.