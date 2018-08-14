16-year-old accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew, Jordan Vong, identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 16-year-old girl who is accused of killing her 7-year-old nephew was identified on Tuesday morning by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Jennie Bunsom was charged Monday as an adult with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder of a person under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust in the death of Jordan Vong.

Bunsom was due in juvenile court on Tuesday morning, but the hearing will be waived, prosecutors said. She will make her first court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Denver Police Department said Bunsom intentionally killed the boy, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

According to a probable cause statement, Bunsom lived in the basement of the victim's home in the Montbello neighborhood.

According to an arrest affidavit, on the day Vong died, Aug. 6, Bunsom was upset after having a fight with her girlfriend. About 12:43 p.m., the child came downstairs and asked her to play video games with him.

Bunsom told police that she instructed the child to go upstairs but instead he went to sit on her bed, upsetting her. She said she pushed the 7-year-old off the bed and he hit his face on the floor.

When the boy began to cry, Bunsom said she placed her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose, holding down the struggling child until he stopped moving.

She then told police that she put the body under her bed before wrapping him in a blanket and placing him in one of the two portable closets in her room.

Vong was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 from the 4900 block of Fairplay Street near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive.

Police combed through neighborhoods. Hundreds of posters were put up and officers searched a 20-block radius around the home. The FBI was also called in.

The next night, police revealed Jordan’s body had been found. Bunsom was arrested the next morning. She is being held without bond.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine Vong's cause of death.