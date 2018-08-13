Trump lashes out at ‘Wacky Omarosa’ after leaked tape: ‘Vicious but not smart’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump lashed out at former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday, calling her “Wacky Omarosa” and saying she has been “fired for the last time.”

Manigault Newman, who has authored a book entitled “Unhinged,” has released audio recordings she made, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

Trump tweeted that Kelly said Manigault Newman was a “loser & nothing but problems.”

“She was vicious, but not smart. … I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me — until she got fired!” he said.

Manigault Newman’s book is out Tuesday. It paints a damning picture of Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his “The Apprentice” reality series, on which she co-starred.

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said he thinks Manigault Newman might have broken the law by recording private conversations at the White House.

And, he adds, she should have been more loyal to the president because “Donald Trump made her.”

Giuliani told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”: “What kind of ingratitude is this?”

When asked if she broke the law, Giuliani said: “She’s certainly violating national security regulations, which I think have the force of law.”

Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection.

Parts of her conversation with Kelly were played on the air. Critics denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

On Monday, she released a recorded conversation she says was with President Donald Trump after her firing. In the recording, he appears to express surprise at her departure and says “Nobody even told me about it.”