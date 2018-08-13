Teen suspect in murder of young nephew will be charged as an adult

DENVER — The teenager accused of killing a 7-year-old boy and hiding his body will be charged as an adult, it was announced Monday.

The girl’s identity will not be released because she is a juvenile but police say the victim was her nephew.

The Denver Police Department said the 16-year-old girl intentionally killed the child then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

Vong was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6 from the 4900 block of Fairplay Street near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in the Montbello neighborhood

Police combed through local neighborhoods. Hundreds of posters were put up and officers searched a 20-block radius around the home. The FBI was also called in.

The following night, police revealed Jordan’s body was found.

The 16-year-old was arrested on the next morning. The exact circumstances leading to her arrest were not released.

“It was intentionally concealed, and it took some time to find it,” said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations.

He declined to say where the body was located, what condition it was in or how the boy died.