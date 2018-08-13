Stormy skies ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some needed rain heading back into the forecast this week. It will come in the form of afternoon and evening thunderstorms across metro Denver. The rain chances will not be great for everyone as the storms will be scattered. However, the chance over several days may help spread the showers around.

Unfortunately, our best days for rain arrive just in time for the weekend. Your Saturday is looking a little soggy with the highest chance for storms.

The silver lining in the storm clouds is that our temperatures look to be in the seasonal mid to upper 80s...so no heat in sight!

