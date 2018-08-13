Another smoky and dry day before thunderstorms return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another dry and smoky day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday with highs about 88 degrees.

The mountains can expect smoky sun and a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be 75 to 85 degrees.

The pattern shifts on Tuesday with a cold front. The chance of afternoon thunderstorms increases to 20 percent across the Front Range.

Afternoon thunderstorm chances continue Wednesday through Sunday with the addition of some monsoon moisture.

The chance jumps to 30 percent on Sunday as a low pressure system moves into Colorado.

High temperatures most of this week will stay in the 80s. Sunday's high will drop drops into the 70s.

Smoke from California wildfires will increase early this week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.