Sinking grave at Aurora cemetery repaired after woman contacts Problem Solvers

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora woman says her mother's grave at Mount Nebo Cemetery was sinking and had no grass, yet despite her requests for help, it remained that way for months.

Nelli Sarkisov says seeing her mother’s grave in disrepair is heartbreaking, "you want to take care of them after life you want to go there and talk to them.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers stepped in and got results within an hour. The cemetery administrator immediately contacted the onsite management.

The ground was leveled and the sod was replaced as Nelli watched. She says, “nine months versus a couple of hours this is amazing!”

It will take some time and care for the sod to grow to match the rest of the grass, but Nelli says her family is already starting to heal, “I'm happy I can come here and look at a beautiful site not a hole. I can come to the place and talk to my mom in spirit and know that her last place of rest is being taken care of.”

The cemetery management says a mix up in communication caused a delay in tending to the grave and they will also pay to have the marker placed in the correct position again.

FOX31 learned extra workers had already been hired as part of a major grounds refurbishment. The management says they were happy to tend to this grave right away.