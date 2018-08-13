Single mom killed in Thornton bar shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The family of Brenda Martinez said they are heartbroken after she was killed over the weekend while working at a bar in Thornton.

Thornton police said the violence erupted at The Extra Point Sports Bar around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said four people were shot and Brenda Martinez' family said she was killed. During that same time, Thornton Police said a stabbing and an assault also occurred. Investigators are now investigating if all the violence is related. Police said officers believe they have the shooting suspect in custody.

Brenda Martinez' sister Lorraine Rodriguez spoke about the void and the pain left behind in the wake of her sister's death.

"This is so horrible. Horrible. Horrible. Something senseless could take away someone that should be here. Someone who definitely made a difference being here," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the 37-year-old single mother was wonderful and well-loved. Rodriguez said Martinez was a joy to be around and found no greater joy than taking care of her son.

"Even talking about her now, you can’t help but smile. She was there for people, she made an impact," said Rodriguez. "She just was amazing. There is not enough words. You just have to meet her."

"First of all, she loved her son. That was her everything," said Rodriguez. "We have to all come together and do what she did by herself."

Her family is hosting a vigil at La Alma Lincoln Park near 11th Avenue and Mariposa Street in Denver at 7:30 p.m.

Her family has also started a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses for Martinez' 15-year-old son.