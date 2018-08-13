Peeping Pervert caught on camera again in Congress Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A peeping pervert is back at it again. He’s caught on camera sneaking into yards and looking into windows.

FOX 31 first told you about this last month. These are all the sightings reported to police in the Congress Park Neighborhood.

Now police are connecting the dots and say it’s the same man.

12/2/17 E 8th Ave and N Monroe Street.

12/14/17 E 8th Ave and N Monroe Street.

7/13 E 11th Ave and N Garfield Street.

7/17/18 12th and St Paul Street.

7/23/18 E 10th Ave and Milwaukee.

8/9/18 E 11th Ave and N Garfield Street.

Denver Police have now put out a Crime Stoppers Bulletin with the man’s picture. Neighbors in Congress Park are concerned this peeping tom’s behavior may escalate.

“I walked in the bedroom and I went just like this and went 'ahhhhhh'. He was looking up at me,” Amy said.

This woman came face to face with the Congress Park Pervert. “He made a lot of noise when he did this,” Amy said.

The man pushed her patio chair under her bedroom window in July and was caught starring in at her. She lives near 12th and Garfield. And she’s not the only victim.

“He was watching me in my living room as I slept,” Ellen said.

In disturbing home surveillance video, the suspect is caught masturbating while peering into Ellen’s window, near 9th and Monroe.

Spooked by a passing car, the alleged sexual predator crawls on his hands and knees to hide, then grabs a chair cushion to get comfy and continue watching her.

“It’s disgusting. This is my home. This is my body and this my privacy. Nobody has any right to violate that,” Ellen said.

Then last Thursday, Amy was sleeping when she got an alert on her phone. “Oh my God he’s back – he’s in the yard again. Where are the cops?” Amy said.

She woke up to find the pervert back in her yard, crawling on all fours to peer in her window. As police pulled up, he took off. Meanwhile the victims now sleep with weapons next to the bed and say this man must be caught.

“We’re not going to let you take control of the neighborhood. You’re going down. Hope you enjoy jail,” Amy said. “I’d punch him in the throat. I just want to physically hurt him because he’s violating my personal space.”

The women believe this man lives in the neighborhood, because all the reports are within a three or four block radius. Each situation happened just before midnight.

Police describe the suspect as a 22-29 year-old Hispanic or Asian man 5’4 to 5’8 with black hair and a mustache. If you recognize the man, call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.