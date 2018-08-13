Paula’s Picks: Get 5 Full Service Car Washes + Protectant Packages for Only $44.95!

Get 5 Full Service Car Washes and Protectant Packages at Waterworks for only $44.95! The wash includes exterior tunnel wash, interior dusting of dashboard and console, vacuuming of the seats and floor, cleaning all windows inside and out. The Protectant Package includes undercarriage wash with rust Inhibitor, trilogy ceramic foam polish and air freshener. (Protectant Package eliminates Magnesium Chloride and protects the clear coat of the vehicle. Recommended weekly.)

Get 5 Full Service Car Washes and Protectant Packages at Waterworks for only $44.95! The wash includes exterior tunnel wash, interior dusting of dashboard and console, vacuuming of the seats and floor, cleaning all windows inside and out. The Protectant Package includes undercarriage wash with rust Inhibitor, trilogy ceramic foam polish and air freshener. (Protectant Package eliminates Magnesium Chloride and protects the clear coat of the vehicle. Recommended weekly.)

About Waterworks

Click here for more details.The name says it all: Waterworks Car Wash offers, you guessed it, the works. A full-service facility, Waterworks insists on thoroughness, quality, and efficiency no matter how big or small the job. Efficient in more ways than one, this green car wash doesn’t guzzle water and is named among the city’s certified facilities for efficient water use. In less than 12 minutes, Waterworks gives you a comprehensive wash inside and out, completely transforming the look of your car with bumper-to-bumper shine. With a full service wash starting at only $10.99, Waterworks offers the best value you'll find anywhere. Celebrating 30 years of cleaning Denver's dirtiest cars, it's our meticulous attention to detail and unprecedented value that has people naming Waterworks the city's best car wash.