Names, addresses of 2 sexually violent predators in Five Points released by police

DENVER — Police are warning of two sexually violent predators in the Five Points area.

According to the department, Manuel Richard Garcia is a sexually violent predator and is a transient living in the 1100 block of Park Avenue West in Denver.

James Davidson is a sexually violent predator and is a transient living in the 1100 block of Park Avenue West.

In an effort to increase the community’s awareness, and out of concern for everyone’s safety, the department said they share information regarding sexually violent predators via YouTube and other social media outlets.

Police urge neighbors to watch an informative video on sexually violent predators in Denver and to learn more about the neighborhood in which Garcia will be residing:

To learn more about the neighborhood in which Davidson will be residing, click here.