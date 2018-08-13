Man found dead inside Aurora home; police investigating as homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Monday morning.

Aurora police said they responded to a report of a “suspicious occurrence” at 12041 E. Harvard Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they found a man dead inside the home and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heath Graw with the Aurora police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6213.