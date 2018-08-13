Lipstick like no other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that we're product junkies here on Colorado's Best... Especially when it comes to beauty! Over the weekend Joana tried out a lipstick that does something very unique. Blush and Whimsey adjusts to your body's very own temperature and "PH!" It comes in this very girly gorgeous gold-toned tube with an insulated lining to protect the lipstick from the heat.

It looks clear and shimmery with flecks of gold surrounding a flower. Once you apply it It adjusts to your body's unique temperature and "PH"... Giving you a color that's distinctly your own!

https://blushwhimsy.com/