3 homeless people killed near Denver light rail station were fatally shot

DENVER — The Denver coroner’s office released the names of three homeless people who were killed near a light rail station south of downtown Denver Thursday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45; Nicole Boston, 39; and Jerome Coronado, 39. The coroner’s office said the victims died from gunshot wounds.

About 11 a.m. on Thursday, a passer-by found the bodies of two men and one woman just north of the Interstate 25 and South Broadway light rail station at South Broadway and Ohio Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.