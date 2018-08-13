× Garage-style Red Rocks art gallery in Morrison

MORRISON — A unique art gallery, highlighting the history and entertainment of Red Rocks, is creating quite the buzz in Morrison.

Not only because of its eclectic style — but also because of its venue: it’s situated inside a garage.

“We thought it was a good use of space! Denver is so re-use and recycle!” explained Jamie Jasper.

It’s the first of its kind in Morrison. Jamie Jasper and her husband Scott created ‘Red Rocks Art Gallery’ to give local artists a way of showcasing their work.

“I just love being able to see the world through different views,” Jamie Jasper said. “Seeing the different art, people are able to relate to their different [Red Rocks] experiences”.

The gallery is working with nearby businesses to create an art walk.

It’s open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-5pm.

It’s located at 108 Market St. in Morrison — right next door to Willy’s Wings.