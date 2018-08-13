Community remembers single-mom killed at Thornton bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Saying goodbye is never easy. For the family of Brenda Martinez, it’s one fo the hardest things they’ve done.

“She was loving and caring,” said her brother LeRoy Martinez. “She’s gonna be missed by her family and my Dad.”

Martinez was killed after police say several people were shot, assaulted and stabbed at The Extra Point sports bar in Thornton over the weekend. Martinez was a bartender there.

“I’m gonna miss her, she was an amazing human being,” said Brenda’s cousin Jahida Diaz. “If you wanted anybody to put a smile on your face, she was that person.”

Monday night hundreds of people packed La Alma park in Denver to honor her memory, dressed in red with red balloons.

“That girl expressed happiness, showed love,” said Brenda’s Aunt Marguerite Pacheco. “She knew how to give it all.”

Martinez leaves behind a 15-year-old son, who family describes as her companion. Martinez was a single mom, supporting her son in his goal to go to college. Now family and friends are creating a GoFundMe to see that mission through.

“She was giving, caring, and above all she loved her son beyond this world,” said Brenda’s Aunt Mercy Diaz.