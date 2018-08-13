× Chad Kelly to replace Paxton Lynch as No. 2 quarterback for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Chad Kelly will be the No. 2 quarterback when the Broncos face the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday.

Kelly will replace Paxton Lynch who had a rough game on Saturday night.

Lynch completed only 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception in a 42-28 loss at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, with fans booing him off the field.

Meanwhile Kelly completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He provided a spark in the game and brought the home crowd to their feet with chants of his name.

“It’s really more about what Chad’s done, honestly. Chad’s played well. He’s played with poise, he’s played with confidence. He moved the ball for us on Saturday night,” Joseph said at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s been that way since the spring. He had a great spring, he’s had a great camp, so it’s his turn to be the [No.] 2 [quarterback]. He’s earned that,” Joseph added.

Joseph added that Lynch still has “potential” but that his performance hasn’t matched it yet.

“Obviously, [Paxton’s] disappointed, but he understands it’s a performance business,” Joseph said. “He has great potential — physical potential — but it’s got to equal performance eventually.”

The Broncos moved up to draft Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft. He was beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian each of the last two seasons and now has fallen behind another seventh-rounder in Kelly.

Case Keenum remains the undisputed starting quarterback.