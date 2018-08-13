× Broncos FIT 7K & Expo

What: Broncos FIT 7K & Expo

When: Sunday, September 2nd from 8:30a-2p

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High (click for map)

FOX31 is thrilled to support this year’s

at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Register today for a fun-filled morning focused around health and your chance to meet the FOX31 morning team as well as Broncos cheerleaders, players and Miles the Mascot!

Mark the Broncos FIT 7K & Expo on your calendars becuase this is an event you do not want to miss. The morning kicks off with the start of the 7K at 8:30a (waves being released every 5 minutes) and features a unique experince including on course entertainment and running through the same inflatable Broncos head as the players and onto the field. Be sure the kiddos stick aorund for the Kid Fun Run set to start at 11:30a.

The Bronocos FIT Expo also begins at 8:30a and is FREE and open to the public! Be sure to take in the expo for health screenings and information, family-friendly activites, a chance to win prizes such as tickets and merchandise, and a chance to meet players, cheerleaders, and Miles the Mascot.

Online registration is closed, but dont worry! Those hoping to participate can still register onsite at packet pick up on September 1 from 10a-4p and on day of in Lot G starting at 6:30a.

For more information, click here.