Broncos fans start GoFundMe page to buy out Paxton Lynch’s contract

DENVER — Broncos fans are fed up with 2016 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch after he turned in another dismal performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lynch completed only 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards and an interception in a 42-28 loss at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, with fans booing him off the field.

One fan has taken it to another level by starting a GoFundMe page to raise $600,000 in an effort to buy out Lynch’s contract.

Since being drafted with the 26th overall pick in 2016, Lynch has played five games (four starts), going 1-3 with 702 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

After last season’s carousel at the position in which three players — Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Lynch — started, the Broncos signed Case Keenum during the offseason.

As of Monday morning, $40 had been raised on the GoFundMe page, but if Lynch turns into a similar performance on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, the total could rise.