Accusations of abuse at a Boulder County assisted living facility

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. - Horrible accusations of abuse at an assisted living facility in Longmont, lead to an arrest.

39-year-old Michelle Chambers appeared in court to face charges of menacing, harassment, negligence, assault and neglect of an at risk adult. Her alleged victims include dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.

The Firestone woman worked at Life Care Center of Longmont as a certified nursing assistant.

The arrest affidavit says the director of the facility received an anonymous note under his door alleging that Chambers hit residents, and put soiled underwear in their faces. She’s also accused of cursing at patients and threatening them.

In a statement, the executive director of Life Care Center of Longmont, Steven DeBelle said, “At Life Care Center of Longmont, the safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority.

It was recently brought to our attention that one of our employees was allegedly mistreating residents. We immediately suspended the employee, began an internal investigation and contacted local authorities. Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously, and this employee was subsequently terminated.

We continue to work with local authorities and have also reported this individual to the Board of Nursing. Due to HIPAA regulations, and out of respect for residents’ privacy, we cannot provide any further information.

Life Care Center of Longmont remains focused on providing quality care to our patients and residents.