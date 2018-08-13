2-year-old killed in crash on I-70 identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 2-year-old girl who was killed in a crash on westbound I-70 in the foothills west of Denver has been identified.

Sophia Maestas was inside a vehicle driven by her mother, 28-year-old Samantha Maestas of Westminster, when the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Sophia died on the scene and Samantha Maestas was transported with serious injuries. Troopers said on Friday that she was being investigated for suspicion of DUI.

No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Troopers said that Samantha Maestas was driving a silver car eastbound on the interstate and crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a pickup truck driven by Todd Vernick, 43, of Longmont.

Vernick was not injured in the crash. His passenger, Erin Lehman, was transported with minor injuries.