Thieves breaking into large blue mail collection boxes across Denver

DENVER — U.S. Postal Inspectors are sending out a warning to people in several Denver neighborhoods after blue mail collection boxes were broken into.

The Problem Solvers have discovered most of the recent break-ins were in the Central Denver area and the area near I-25 and University.

It might be hard for some people to imagine how anyone could break into the corner mail box and get away with it.

Eric Adams says it’s “concerning” since he uses this box to mail rent checks and gifts.

The box is near Logan and I-25 and was recently forced open.

Same thing happened in the 1300 block of South Inca.

The mailbox outside Benjamin Rodriguez’s granite and cabinet shop damaged on Aug. 7.

Rodriguez says, “It does worry me. What are they trying to get out of there?”

Turns out – all kinds of things.

U.S. Postal Inspector Eric Manuel says, “….especially checks you might be paying bill with or sensitive types of financial information. They like to take that information and re-purpose it for identity theft and for their own financial gain.”

Manuel adds there’s been an increase in the number of mailbox break-ins.

He says many time coordinated groups work together but there also lone actors are behind the federal crime.

The most recent rash of break ins have taken place Central Denver.

And in the I-25 and University area.

Eric Adams hadn’t heard about them.

He will now hand deliver rent checks instead of mailing them across the street.

Postal inspectors say consider dropping your mail off at a post office or hand your letter to your carrier.

And if you suspect a box has been tampered with, don’t use it.

Check your banks statements carefully and check for identity theft if you’ve used the mailboxes.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to at 877-876-2455 (Option 2).