Suspect sought after running from scene of Thornton car crash

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a car crash.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, officers are in the area of E. 136th Avenue and Washington Street searching for the suspect who fled when deputies with the Colorado State Patrol attempted to pull over the vehicle.

As he drove away, the suspect crashed into another vehicle then ran from the scene, heading northbound toward the Thorncreek Golf Course.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his mid-20’s. He was last seen wearing a bright red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He is also described as having tattoos on his face, arms and neck.

It’s unclear if any roads have been shut down or how many people were involved. One person in the other vehicle was hurt in the crash but the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Call 911 if you have any information on the incident.

We will follow and update this story as it develops.