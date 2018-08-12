Rollover crash damages power pole, closes road

DENVER — A road closure is in place following a rollover crash that damaged a power pole in Denver Sunday evening.

A tweet posted by the Denver Police Department said that eastbound 14th Avenue is closed at Clayton Street. According to the tweet posted at 7:42 p.m., the street will be closed for “several hours” and drivers should avoid the area.

TRAFFIC: Eastbound 14th Ave. will be CLOSED at Clayton St. for several hours due to a single-vehicle rollover crash that damaged a power pole. Alternate route advised. pic.twitter.com/oSZ6xCYOhV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 13, 2018

Only one vehicle was involved but police have not elaborated on how the rollover happened. It’s unclear at this time how many people were in the vehicle but one person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

