Dry, sunny weather for Sunday before chance for cooler temps return later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It'll be another hot day across metro Denver with highs reaching the 90s again. It'll turn breezy during the afternoon. And, there will be a few thunderstorms across the Colorado mountains.

We will stay warm and dry to start the work week with highs in the 80s under mainly sunny skies through Tuesday.

Our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The storms will be scattered meaning not everybody gets the rain. But, given the dry stretch of days recently having at least a chance for rain is a good thing.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.