Picky porch pirate caught on camera

DENVER — A local family is hoping someone will recognize a porch pirate, who swiped hundreds of dollars of items right from their door step. According to a recent report, nearly one-third of all online shoppers have had a package stolen.

The family has two outdoor surveillance cameras, but that did not deter the crook from stealing their stuff. In the video you can see the brazen criminal scan the street for cars, then she gets down to business with a box cutter and gloves.

“Oh, I felt violated,” Amanda Smith said.

Smith’s relatives were inside the home on Friday, near 2nd Avenue and Colorado in the Hilltop Neighborhood, but unbeknownst to them, a stranger on the front step was taking the time to pick and choose what she wanted to steal.

“She took Swiffer wipes, Swiffer duster wipes. She took baby wipes, She took contact solution, a pair of jeans I got from Nordstrom,” Smith explained.

Smith said she swiped a bizarre selection of house-hold items, plus electronics, just a short time after the packages were delivered at about 11:30 a.m.

“She seemed like she’s pretty confident with what she was doing like she had possible done this a few times before,” Smith said.

The woman has distinctive tattoos up and down her right arm, neck and side of her head. Smith is hoping someone will recognize the woman and call police, before she targets another family.

“She might be in and out of our neighborhood or neighborhoods close to us doing this to who knows how many people,” Smith said.

So, what can you do to protect your packages? Experts recommend having the packages delivered to where you work or a local UPS store. You could leave delivery instructions to have the packages placed “out of sight.” You could ask a neighbor to pick up the package as soon as its delivered and hold it for you.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.