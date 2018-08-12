Maryland man tried to take driver’s test in vehicle containing marijuana, gun and $15,000 cash, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – A Maryland man was arrested after he tried to take a state driver’s license test in a vehicle that contained marijuana, a loaded gun, and $15,000, according to Maryland State Police.

Reginald Wooding Jr., 22, was set to take his driver’s test when an examiner told a state trooper that she smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money and a 9mm Glock handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine in the glovebox.

According WBAL-TV, Wooding was using his mother’s vehicle at the time.

Wooding was arrested on multiple charges including engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

WBAL reports that Wooding has previously been charged with burglary, assault and drug-related offenses.

He was arrested before taking his exam and was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.