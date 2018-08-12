Family continues to search for missing hiker in Summit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — What would you do if your brother was missing? Alex Gorrell spent his Sunday handing out what he believes could have been up to 60 flyers for his missing brother Tyler at the Meadow Creek Trailhead.

“Growing up we were really best friends you know, doing everything and he’s just, he’s always been a major part of my life,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell has been missing for more than a week now. He was last seen in Denver on August 3rd, but Gorrell found his brothers car outside the Rock Creek winter trail head in Summit County a couple days ago. Summit County Sheriff organizing an intense search.

“They’re working extremely hard,” Gorrell said. “Everybody, it’s one hundred percent volunteers and there’s so many people, so many people at the briefings going every which way, going all over the place. They’re taking it very seriously, and they’re working very hard. Really, really appreciate it.”

The Summit County Sheriff search includes dog teams and aircrafts. They’ll begin the search again early Monday morning.

“I don’t want to think about what happens if… we don’t find him,” Gorrell said. “But it helps to work as hard as we can to stay focused. But we’re still really hopeful he’s gonna walk out of there.”