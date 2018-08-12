Dry Monday ahead before storm chances return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been another hot, dry, and hazy day across the Front Range. Afternoon high temperatures reached the 90s in most spots again today.

Smoke has pushed into Eastern Colorado from wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. making air quality poor. Below is the smoke outlook for Sunday evening. It shows the thickest smoke on the NE plains in the orange.

Denver will stay dry, breezy, and smoky through the rest of the evening.

There are smoky skies across Colorado this afternoon from wildfires in Canada & the western U.S. It is thickest on the NE plains in the orange. #cowx pic.twitter.com/FmEDmczQzQ — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 12, 2018

Monday will be another warm and dry day in Eastern Colorado. Denver will see high temperatures around 88 degrees and skies will still be hazy. The mountains have a chance for scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Storm chances return to Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon and will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s each day through next weekend.

