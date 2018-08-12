Denver Outlaws make MLL Championship Game for third-straight year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Denver Outlaws lacrosse team is headed to their third-straight Major League Lacrosse Championship Game after defeating the Chesapeake Bayhawks 13-12 in the semifinals on Saturday.

The appearance will be the team’s league-record eighth time playing in the championship game.

Since joining the league in 2006, the Outlaws have made the postseason in 12 of their 13 seasons.

The Outlaws beat the Bayhawks following a game that saw the two teams trading goals before Matt Kavanagh netted the game-winner with 3:53 remaining off an assist from midfielder Mikie Schlosser.

The Outlaws will face the Dallas Rattlers in the championship on Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina.