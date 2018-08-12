Deadly fall marks third hiker fatality in Summit County since late July

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 43-year-old woman suffered a “considerable fall” and was pronounced dead on Mount Royal Sunday. She is the third hiker to die in Summit County since July 28, according to Summit County Search and Rescue.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, reportedly hiked to the top of the mountain with friends before leaving the trail on their descent.

The two men who were with the woman were walking ahead of her and trying to “direct” her before she fell about 100 feet. Summit County Search and Rescue received a call regarding the woman at roughly 6 p.m. but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was from out of state and the exact cause of death will be released in the coroner’s report.