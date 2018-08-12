× 2-year-old rescued after standoff at unlicensed daycare in Colorado Springs; Heroin, meth, cocaine found inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 2-year-old girl was rescued following a standoff between police and two people inside an unlicensed daycare in Colorado Springs on Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Warwick Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after a parent became concerned when they were not able to reach their babysitter at “Tiny Toes” daycare.

Officers discovered that the woman running the daycare was using a fake name of Sarah Richmond, when officers discovered her real identity they found out she had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The woman, later identified as Anna Brimm, finally responded to the parents of the child after and confirmed their child was still inside the home. After an hour of negotiations a male suspect, Dirk Kilgore, brought the 2-year-old outside and returned her to her parents.

The child was unharmed, but was shaking and crying, according to police.

Kilgore was taken into custody and Brimm surrendered to police 20 minutes later.

After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered 12.6 grams of meth, 7.3 grams of brown heroin, 28.2 grams of black tar heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, and 550 prescription pills.

The drugs are valued at over $35,000. Police also found over $2,100 in cash and a Sig Sauer P250 40 Cal handgun.

Brimm faces second-degree kidnapping and child abuse charges, along with several other charges related to drugs.

Kilgore was arrested on charges of attempting to influence a public servant.

Anyone that had a child that attended “Tiny Toes” daycare is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.