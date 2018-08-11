Street art takes over West Colfax for annual MuralFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- With the iconic Casa Bonita tower looming in the background, thousands of people spent their Saturday roaming an outdoor gallery filled with live mural painting, glass making, and music.

The annual West Colfax MuralFest has become a unique draw, giving people a first-hand look at how those giant murals popping up across Denver are made.

"It's such a different process to see something in progress, versus just seeing the finished piece," says 40 West Arts Executive Director Liz Black.

Now in its 4th year, the festival features about a dozen live demonstrations, along with music, food and drink.

Artists like Steven Teller paint elaborate, large-scale murals, answering questions as they go. "The last 4 or 5 years, I've been pushing myself to go bigger and bigger," he says. "You're painting these abstract forms up close and as you step back, it really starts to come together."

The West Colfax corridor, once famous for its motels and tourism, has seen a resurgence in recent years. Dozens of murals now decorate private businesses up and down the strip.

Most of the murals painted at MuralFest are being purchased by local businesses, to add to the collection.

"It's great to see that Denver can be such a big hub for the arts," says Teller.