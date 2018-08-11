× Multiple people shot during disturbance at bar in Thornton, 1 woman killed

THORNTON, Colo. — A large disturbance at a sports bar resulted in multiple shooting victims early Saturday morning. Thornton police said one woman was killed and other victims were getting treatment at hospitals.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Extra Point Sports Bar at East 100th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton. The disturbance started inside the bar and moved outside according to a police spokesperson.

Officers from several agencies responded to the scene.

“As Thornton Police officers arrived on scene it was discovered that there were multiple shooting victims. A short time later, a victim of a stabbing from the same disturbance walked into a local hospital for care,” a statement from Thornton police said.

A person of interest was being questioned by investigators. A spokesperson said it’s possible there are other suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information about this case to call the Thornton police tip line at 720-977-5069.