GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Pre-evacuation notices have been sent to nearby homes as a fire burns Saturday in Gunnison County.

A tweet posted by Colorado State Patrol Montrose said that the Russell Fire began burning in the early afternoon and crews are on the scene to contain the fire.

Russell Fire burning in Gunnison County as of 14:20. South of Highway 50, near mp126, but not affecting travel at this time. Crews on scene engaging the fire. Pre-evacuation notices sent to nearby subdivisions. (R35) pic.twitter.com/nYPCQAOUzE — CSP Montrose (@CSP_Montrose) August 11, 2018

The blaze is currently burning south of Highway 50 near milepost 126 but travel has not been affected. Officials have not said what sparked the fire or how large the fire has become.