Dry, sunny weather stays for Sunday

Colorado has had a great weekend of weather so far. Saturday night will stay clear and dry across the state. More warm, dry, and sunny weather will return on Sunday.

Denver will start off Sunday in the low 60s and will warm to 90 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will stay sunny through the day with dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside on the Front Range!

Some of Colorado's southwest mountains could see some isolated storms Sunday afternoon. The rest of the state will stay dry.

Monday will be just a beautiful as the weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with dry and sunny weather.

Storm chances return on Tuesday and stay in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday through Friday. Wednesday and Thursday are the days with the best storm chances for Denver.

