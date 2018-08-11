Chad Kelly outplays Paxton Lynch, Broncos fall to Vikings 42-28 in preseason opener

DENVER — Broncos third-string quarterback Chad Kelly helped lead a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Broncos fell to the Minnesota Vikings 42-28 at Broncos Stadium on Saturday night.

The attempted comeback aside, the game made it clear the Broncos still have some work to do. Things started rough immediately for new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum as he took on his former team.

The offense opened the game with a pair of three-and-outs and the defense allowed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to go 4-for-4 passing for 42 yards and a touchdown on the Vikings’ first series as Minnesota took the 7-0 lead.

Following the two series, Lynch replaced Keenum at quarterback. Keenum said that even though he wanted more playing time, it was a great test for the offense.

“I’ll be honest, I wanted one series with a [few] more plays and score a touchdown,” Keenum said during the television broadcast. ““This is great test. [Minnesota was] one of the top defenses in the league last year so we knew we had our work cut out for us.”

That was it for Cousins as well. Former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian took over in the Vikings’ second drive.

Lynch threw an interception on his first pass. Siemian took advantage of the great field position and led the Vikings to the end zone to make it 14-0.

The Broncos finally got on the board late in the second quarter following a Siemian interception. Royce Freeman made the touchdown with a 23-yard run and the Broncos’ first first down of the game.

The celebration didn’t last long as Siemian threw a 78-yard touchdown to Roc Thomas to make it 24-7.

The Broncos would get on the board one more time before halftime thanks to a 78-yard punt return by Isaiah McKenzie, who had six fumbles last season.

That would make it 24-14 at halftime. The Broncos finished the half with just 61 total yards and one first down. A clear sign that the Broncos need some work.

Following halftime Kyle Sloter came in at quarterback for the Vikings. Sloter played for the Broncos last preseason before being released and signing with the Vikings.

Meanwhile Chad Kelly replaced Lynch at quarterback for the Broncos and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Matt LaCosse to make the score 27-21.

Kelly continued to outplay Lynch as he got his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Kelly found former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay to give the Broncos their first lead of the game. It was 28-27 as the crowd at Broncos Stadium chanted Kelly’s name.

The lead didn’t last long as Sloter and the Vikings would score another touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 35-28. Sloter would get one more touchdown in his home state for good measure.

The Broncos fell to the Vikings 42-28.