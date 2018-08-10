Woman who died in car crash near Roggen identified

A 59-year-old woman passenger in a Interstate 76 crash east of Roggen died at a Brighton hospital Thursday.

The victim was identified as Marti Merklin of Fort Morgan.

Merklin was in the back seat of a family vehicle when it left the roadway near mile marker 52 shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Weld County Coroner.

The single vehicle crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. A final manner and cause of death will be released with the autopsy report.