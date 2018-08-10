× What to do if you encounter a mountain lion

DENVER — Mountain lions are adaptable and can live on lands adjacent to urban areas as long as they have plenty of prey to eat and places to rest and hunt.

They are primarily nocturnal and secretive creatures, so the chances of seeing a mountain lion are slight. An attack by a mountain lion is even less likely.

However people do encounter them upon occasion, even in the city.

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

If you encounter a mountain lion, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado State Patrol, or your local police department or sheriff’s office.

The following safety information is from the city of Boulder.