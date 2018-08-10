× Plane takes off without authorization from Seattle airport, then crashes Alaska Airlines says

SEATTLE — An aircraft that took off without authorization and without passengers has crashed, officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said Friday night.

The airport tweeted that the person at the controls of the plane was “an airline employee” but gave no further information about that person, the aircraft or the airline.

It is believed the mechanic’s lack of flying skills led to the crash, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Normal operations at the airport were interrupted for a time by the unauthorized takeoff but have resumed, the airport said in its tweet.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that a plane took off without authorization from Sea-Tac airport Friday night. The airline tweeted that no passengers were thought to be on board the plane, Q13 FOX reported.

The airplane crashed on Ketron Island in the south Puget Sound area of Seattle.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

Reports also said military jets were scrambled to intercept the airplane. Video of an airplane followed by a fighter jet was posted on Twitter:

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said this was not a terrorist incident and that the man acted by himself. He was an airline employee, but not a pilot, according to witnesses.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Video from a news helicopter showed a fire on the ground at the crash site on Ketron Island.

The status of the lone person on the plane wasn’t known. There were no reports of any other injuries.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get additional information.