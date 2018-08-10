Thunder Dog, acai bowls among new tasty delights at Mile High Stadium

DENVER — Broncos fans will have all kinds of new food choices when they go to Mile High Stadium this season.

Centerplate, the concessionaire at Mile High, debuted the new items Friday.

Some of the new menu items include:

Thunder Dog: A foot long hot dog piled high with tender and smoky chopped brisket, triple hot cheese sauce, fried onions and a drizzling of sweet BBQ sauce.

New Broncos food – a thread: The Thunder Dog. A footlong hot dog piled high with tender and smoky chopped brisket, triple hot cheese sauce, fried onions and a drizzling of sweet BBQ Sauce. pic.twitter.com/6AogpnUbZF — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) August 10, 2018

Green Chile Mac and Cheese: A creamy bowl of white cheddar mac n’ cheese infused with spicy 505 Green Chile and topped with slow smoked pork shoulder, along with fried and green onions.

A creamy bowl of white cheddar mac n’ cheese, infused with spicy 505 Green Chile, topped with slow smoked pork shoulder, along with fried and green onions. pic.twitter.com/At97vAcKgm — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) August 10, 2018

Pizza and sliders: New twists on old favorites

New pizzas and sliders 🍕🍕🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/uBtkQ1ctoT — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) August 10, 2018

Healthy options: If you’re watching your waistline, you can still watch the game and fill up on tasty options. Acai bowls and veggies are making their debut in 2018.

And finally: if you are the kind of person who wants an açaí bowl or veggies at a football game, YOU’RE IN LUCK (I am not that kind of person) pic.twitter.com/CBjTVBP5Us — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) August 10, 2018

The Broncos will face the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game number one on Saturday at Mile High Stadium.