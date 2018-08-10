The magic workout suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You could compare this to an Iron Man Suit of sorts....it is a suit at FITtec in Boulder coupled with an Electric Muscle Stimulation workout. The suit has electrodes that hit every muscle group, compensating for the muscle power participants don't have, meaning you are going to be working really hard with this suit on. AFAA Fitness Instructor and Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals tried out the workout and says it is the hardest sweat session she ever had. Your first workout session is free at FITtec along with the 3D Body Scan. And if you enter the coupon code FITFriday you will get 25% off your first month.