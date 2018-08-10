Hazy, warm and dry summer days through weekend; good viewing for Perseid meteor shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a thunderstorm-free weekend in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Expect smoky sunshine on Friday with a high of 88 degrees.

The mountains south of Interstate 70 can expect afternoon thunderstorms. It will be dry north of the I-70 corridor with highs of 75 to 85 degrees with smoky sunshine.

There will be some improvement in air quality this weekend as the atmospheric flow reverses, pushing some smoke from California wildfires out of Colorado.

But even a small amount of lingering smoke could obscure the night view for the Perseid meteor shower on Saturday and Sunday.

Cloud cover appears to be small to nonexistent. Look to the north at night to see 60 to 70 meteors per hour.

Front Range highs on Saturday and Sunday will be about 90 degrees. Monday and Tuesday look dry as well.

Afternoon thunderstorms return Wednesday.

