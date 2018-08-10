Summer heat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got some terrific Colorado weather coming just in time for the weekend. We are expecting mainly sunny skies, a little breeze and warm temperatures near 90 degrees through Sunday in metro Denver.

You may encounter a few afternoon storms each in the Colorado mountains, but they will be widely scattered. And, the best chance will be in the central & southern mountains. Temperatures over the higher terrain will be in the refreshing 70s.

We will stay dry early next week with more warm summer readings. Our next chance for rain in Denver arrives as scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday & Thursday.

So, get out and enjoy before the kids head back to school...if they haven't already!

