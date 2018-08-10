Stay on plan when you are busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do you stay on a healthy plan when you are busy or traveling. It is hard but Doctor Angela Tran the founder of Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss and our partner for Fitness Friday says it is possible. Watch the segment to get practical tips you can use in every day life and If you are ready to work with Dr. Tran directly, she offers a free consultation. That's a $295 value. So call right now at 303-321-0023. You can also schedule online today by visiting denverweightlossclinicdot.com.