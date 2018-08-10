Rep. Coffman helping Aurora family trying to keep daughter from deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo.-- Four-year-old Angela Becerra naps peacefully in her mothers arms. It’s been a long day for the two, but nothing they haven’t done before. For Amy Becerra, she has spent years meeting with judges, officials, bureaucrats, and more just to get her daughter citizenship.

Becerra now sits in Congressman Mike Coffman’s office because she doesn’t have much time, and needs help fast.

“I’ve followed the path they’ve given me, and it’s such a dysfunctional, uncoordinated system,” Becerra said.

The Problem Solvers first aired her story Thursday night. Amy and her husband are US citizens, and legally adopted Angela in a Peruvian orphanage when she was just days old. Four years later, after several bumps and delays in the process of getting citizenship, Becerra learned Angela’s case has been denied.

They don’t know why, and are not even sure if they can appeal. The big issue is Angela’s VISA expires at the end of the month. At that point, she will be an undocumented immigrant, and could face deportation.

“I mean this is beyond belief,” said Representative Mike Coffman. “Thanks to FOX31 we learned about this case in your previous story and so we reached out to her and said, we can help.”

Congressman Coffman’s office is working with the local U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Denver, hoping to start a new process for the family and cut through some of the red tape.

“We believe there were errors in that process,” Rep. Coffman said. “I believe we have a broken immigration system, and this is a symptom of that broken immigration system.”