Nevada prisoner charged with murder in 1984 hammer deaths of Aurora family, Lakewood woman

AURORA, Colo. — An inmate at a Nevada prison has been charged with murder, felony murder and attempted murder in the deaths of three members of an Aurora family and a Lakewood woman that had gone unsolved for the past 34 years, officials announced Friday.

Alexander Ewing, 57, of Sacramento, California, is serving a 40-year prison term for two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 10, 1984, Patricia Smith was found dead in her home in Lakewood. Six days later, Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa were found killed in their Aurora home.

The Bennetts’ then-3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was also attacked and suffered head injuries but survived. Both children were also sexually assaulted, according to the arrest affidavits.

Technology had been limited the past 34 years and the cases had been considered cold despite the similarities in the deaths.

DNA evidence developed in 2010 showed the same person who killed the Bennets also killed Smith with a hammer.

In Arapahoe County, Ewing has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child, one count of first-degree burglary and five violent crime counts.

In Jefferson County, Ewing has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of felony murder and two violent crime counts for the death of Smith.

The extradition process to return Ewing to Colorado is underway, officials said.

Friends, family and investigators were stunned by the brutal killings that left police puzzled for decades.

The hammer killer is also suspected in at least two other attacks in the metro area during the same time.

Earlier this week, investigators said the cases had reached a “critical stage.”

In August 2017, investigators released a composite image of the suspect in the Bennett family homicides that was created using DNA phenotyping.

Anyone who might have had contact with Ewing from 1983 to 1984 is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6400 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-763-6800.