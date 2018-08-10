Mountain lion breaks into Boulder home, kills house cat

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder resident hosted a very unwelcome guest Wednesday night when a mountain lion managed to find its way inside the home in the 400 block of Marine Street.

Last night, a mountain lion entered a home on Marine St through a screen door, No people were injured but a house cat was killed. Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. (This is also good advice for bears and burglars.) pic.twitter.com/cGseNpx2LI — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 10, 2018

Police tweeted a photo of the giant cat sitting between a couch and coffee table. According to the tweet, the mountain lion entered the home through a screen door and police were called after the homeowner returned to find the scary surprise.

The mountain lion roamed throughout two levels of the home and it took Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife over an hour to coax the mountain lion out of the home using less lethal force, a statement from Boulder Police and Fire said.

Shortly after midnight, the mountain lion left the front door. Several less lethal rounds were fired to haze the mountain lion out of the area.

Nobody was injured but a house cat was killed.

Police urge homeowners to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you leave the house.