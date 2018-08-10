Lance Armstrong takes nasty spill while riding bicycle on trail near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — Disgraced former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong was injured after crashing his bicycle on a trail near Aspen on Thursday.

Armstrong posted a photo on Instagram that he was on the Tom Blake Trail in Snowmass Village when he took a spill and hit his head.

Armstrong said he “took quite the blow to the noggin” and he took himself to Aspen Valley Hospital.

The emergency room doctor who examined Armstrong took a photo of the cyclist a few years ago, according to the post.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 and barred for life from Olympics sports for doping.

He agreed in April to pay $5 million to the federal government to settle a fraud lawsuit while he competed for a cycling team that was sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service.